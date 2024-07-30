Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.25 cent at $3.96 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 2.25 cents at $5.29 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 0.75 cent at $3.24 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $10.55 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.5 cent at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.52 cent at $2.57 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.22 cent at $.92 a pound.

