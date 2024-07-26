Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.06 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 0.75 cent at $5.37 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 2.25 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 2.75 cents at $11.13 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.1 cent at $1.89 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.02 cent at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.3 cent at $.94 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.