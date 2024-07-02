Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.08 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 6.75 cents at $5.82 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 5 cents at $3.11 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 4.75 cents at $11.50 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $1.85 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.5 cents at $2.61 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 1.55 cents at $.90 a pound.

