Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 3.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 3.5 cents at $4.07 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 9.75 cents at $5.37 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $11.15 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 2.08 cents at $1.89 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.05 cents at $2.58 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.22 cent at $.94 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.