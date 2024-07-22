Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.5 cent at $3.91 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 2.5 cents at $5.45 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.37 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 3.25 cents at $11.01 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.93 cent at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.9 cent at $2.56 a pound. Aug. hogs was unchanged at $.92 a pound.

