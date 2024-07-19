Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.5 cent at $3.92 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 10 cents at $5.45 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 6.5 cents at $3.37 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 2 cents at $10.96 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.65 cent at $1.83 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.85 cent at $2.55 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.28 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.