Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $4.05 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 8.25 cents at $5.82 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 1.75 cents at $3.10 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $11.57 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 0.1 cent at $1.86 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 0.13 cent at $2.63 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.18 cent at $.90 a pound.

