Latest News » Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 3, 2024, 9:47 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.08 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 1 cents at $5.82 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 1.5 cents at $3.12 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $11.50 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.15 cent at $1.85 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.6 cent at $2.60 a pound. Aug. hogs was unchanged at $.90 a pound.

