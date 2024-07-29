Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 4…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 4 cents at $3.97 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 6.75 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 1 cent at $3.24 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 16.75 cents at $10.57 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 1.45 cents at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 3.35 cents at $2.56 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 1.75 cents at $.91 a pound.

