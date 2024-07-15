Live Radio
Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

July 15, 2024, 9:46 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 1 cents at $4.03 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.51 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 2 cents at $3.20 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 5 cents at $11.00 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.32 cent at $1.83 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.4 cent at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.32 cent at $.89 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

