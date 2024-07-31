Live Radio
Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 4:47 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 5.25 cents at $3.83 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 4.25 cents at $5.27 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 1.25 cents at $3.25 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 1 cent at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.37 cent at $2.57 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.92 cent at $.92 a pound.

