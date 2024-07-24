Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 2.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 2.25 cents at $4.04 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 5 cents at $5.47 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 8.5 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 5.25 cents at $11.10 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.7 cent at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.55 cents at $2.57 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.77 cent at $.94 a pound.

