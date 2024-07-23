Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 3 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 3 cents at $4.02 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 5.75 cents at $5.42 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 4.25 cents at $3.41 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $11.17 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 2.58 cents at $1.86 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2 cents at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 1 cents at $.94 a pound.

