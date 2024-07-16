Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 6 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 6 cents at $3.96 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 1.25 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 3.25 cents at $3.14 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 14.75 cents at $10.91 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.68 cent at $1.83 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.22 cent at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 2.58 cents at $.91 a pound.

