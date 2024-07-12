Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 3.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 3.5 cents at $4.04 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 18.25 cents at $5.51 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 5.5 cents at $3.19 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 13.75 cents at $11.03 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.48 cent at $1.83 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.6 cents at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 1.4 cents at $.89 a pound.

