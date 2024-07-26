Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 11 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 11 cents at $3.95 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 14.25 cents at $5.23 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 8.25 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 41.5 cents at $10.72 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.47 cent at $1.89 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.55 cent at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.6 cent at $.93 a pound.

