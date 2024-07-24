Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 1 cents at $4.01 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.42 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 2 cents at $3.39 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 2.25 cents at $11.15 a bushel.

Beef was flat and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $1.86 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.63 cent at $.93 a pound.

