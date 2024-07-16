Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $3.90 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 1.25 cents at $5.31 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 0.75 cent at $3.17 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 1.25 cents at $10.77 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.22 cent at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.15 cent at $.89 a pound.

