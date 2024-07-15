Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 13.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 13.25 cents at $3.90 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 20 cents at $5.31 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 3.25 cents at $3.17 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 24 cents at $10.76 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.57 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.3 cent at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.45 cent at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.