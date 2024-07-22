Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 9.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 9.5 cents at $4.00 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 2.75 cents at $5.48 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 9.25 cents at $3.46 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 17.75 cents at $11.18 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 0.2 cent at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.3 cent at $2.56 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.75 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.