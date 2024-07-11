Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 5.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 5.75 cents at $4.01 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 10.25 cents at $5.71 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 18.5 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 5 cents at $11.18 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 0.62 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.07 cent at $2.56 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 2.45 cents at $.87 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.