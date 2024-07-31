Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $4.79. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

