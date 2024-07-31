Goodyear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $85 million.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.