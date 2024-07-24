Globe Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $258.4 million.…

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $2.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.90 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.45 billion, matching Street forecasts.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.80 to $12.10 per share.

