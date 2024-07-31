Glaxo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.48 billion.…

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.48 billion.

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $9.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.49 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.