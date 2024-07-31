Glaukos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.9…

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.9 million in its second quarter.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.06 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $95.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.4 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $370 million to $376 million.

