Glacier Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $44.7 million.

The Kalispell, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $306 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $198.7 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.4 million.

