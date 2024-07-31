Gibraltar Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported net income of $32.2 million…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported net income of $32.2 million in its second quarter.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.18 per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $353 million in the period.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.57 to $4.82 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion.

