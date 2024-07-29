German American Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.5…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.5 million.

The bank, based in Jasper, Indiana, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $90.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

