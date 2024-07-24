General Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $905 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.26.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.30 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $11.98 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

