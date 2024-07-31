Generac Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $59.1 million.…

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $59.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $998.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

