GE Vernova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.29 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $4.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The the energy business spun off from General Electric posted revenue of $8.2 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.42 billion.

