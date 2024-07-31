GE HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $428 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $428 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.84 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEHC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.