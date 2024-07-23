Gatx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $44.4 million in its second quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $44.4 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $386.7 million in the period.

Gatx expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.70 per share.

