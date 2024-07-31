Gates Industrial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Wednesday reported net income of $70.7 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Wednesday reported net income of $70.7 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 36 cents per share.

The manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power systems posted revenue of $885.5 million in the period.

Gates Industrial expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.29 to $1.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTES

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.