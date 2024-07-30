Gartner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $229.5 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $229.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.93. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

