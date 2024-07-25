Garrett Motion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 7:06 AM

ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Thursday reported profit of $64 million in its second quarter.

The Rolle, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The maker of vehicle turbocharging and electric-boosting gear posted revenue of $890 million in the period.

Garrett Motion expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.65 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

