Garmin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $300.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period.

Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $6 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.95 billion.

