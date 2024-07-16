Fulton Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $95…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $95 million.

The bank, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $493.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $339.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FULT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FULT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.