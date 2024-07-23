FTAI Aviation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $219.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $219.9 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $443.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTAI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.