FS Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported net income of $9 million in its second quarter.

The Mountlake Terrace, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $51.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSBW

