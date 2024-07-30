Fresenius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit…

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $201.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.28 billion.

