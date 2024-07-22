Live Radio
Frequency Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 22, 2024, 4:40 PM

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Monday reported net income of $2.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.6 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $55.3 million.

