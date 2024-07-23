Freeport-McMoRan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $616 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $6.62 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.99 billion.

