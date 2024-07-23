Franklin Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $59.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.26.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $543.3 million in the period.

Franklin Electric expects full-year earnings to be $4.16 to $4.34 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FELE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FELE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.