Franklin BSP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 31 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $50.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBRT

