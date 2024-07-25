Fortune Brands Innovations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $133.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

