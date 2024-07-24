Fortive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $195.1 million. On…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $195.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fortive expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.55 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Fortive expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.86 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.