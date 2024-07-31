FormFactor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.4 million. On…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $197.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $205 million for the fiscal third quarter.

