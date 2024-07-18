Forestar Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Thursday reported earnings of $38.7 million in…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Thursday reported earnings of $38.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of 76 cents.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $318.4 million in the period.

